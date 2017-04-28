MSU tightens ban on golf cart and ATV use on campus

Mississippi State University on Thursday announced it would restrict the use of non-university golf carts, ATVs or other off-road vehicles on campus beginning July 1, 2017.

MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter said the policies are necessary to maintain a safe environment for students, faculty and staff, but also the scores of people who visit campus.

“These guidelines bring MSU into line with our colleagues in the Southeastern Conference and the vast majority of NCAA Division 1 universities,” Salter said.

Mississippi state law maintains all street legal vehicles operated on a public roadway have the proper safety equipment, proof of insurance and a license plate.

MSU said in a release that all former golf cart parking areas will be eliminated and golf carts are now required to park under the same requirements as typical vehicles. The MSU Police Department will enforce the new rule.

MSU Police Chief Vance Rice said the driver of any golf cart on campus must possess a valid driver’s license and proper insurance.

“We’ve already seen accidents in recent years involving golf carts on campus that have produced significant injuries,” Rice said. “In response to that, MSUPD and state and local law enforcement will strictly enforce our golf cart/off-road vehicle regulations, including the issuance of citations and fines.”

MSU says privately-owned golf carts are only to be operated on streets open for public traffic.

Rice said the carts will be banned from streets that close prior to game time such as Creelman Street, B.S. Hood Road and Stone Boulevard.

Golf carts are also prohibited in tailgating areas, such as the Barnes and Noble lawn, FanFair area, the Junction, West Lawn tent area or other areas accessed by roads closed during gameday.