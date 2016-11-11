MSU thanks current and former service members

Mississippi State University kept its tradition of honoring veterans alive Friday, as part of its Veterans Day celebrations on campus.

More than 200 current and former service members, students, faculty and staff attended the patriotic affair on The Drill Field, which saw the presentation of the colors, and remarks by members of the G.V. Sonny Montgomery Center for America's Veterans, Office of Student Affairs and MSU President Mark Keenum gave the keynote address Friday afternoon.

"Today we join millions of Americans in saying thank you to veterans for their service and their sacrifice," Keenum said. "It's helped secure the blessing of liberty for ourselves and our nation's prosperity."

"I am certain that I speak for my entire community when I offer thanks to the many veterans students, faculty and staff who are part of this community," said MSU Vice President of Student Affairs Regina Hyatt. "You served our nation selflessly and we are forever grateful for your service."

