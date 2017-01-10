MSU takes confidence to Arkansas

Mississippi State senior guard I.J. Ready notices something has changed as he looks around the locker room in recent days.

The Bulldogs, the same team that KenPom.com lists as the least experienced of all 351 Division I programs, are renewed fresh off of a dominating 95-78 win at LSU on Saturday.

“I think I see a different spirit in the young guys after winning their first game on the road,” Ready said. “That was a big test for them and they conquered it. Right now, they’re feeling good and everybody is hyped right now so hopefully we can carry that over.”

MSU (10-4, 1-1) will look to use its momentum to win back-to-back SEC road games for the first time in nearly six years Tuesday night when the Bulldogs face Arkansas (12-3, 1-2) at 8 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

