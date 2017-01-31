MSU students plan vigil following travel ban

Students and faculty are holding a vigil for those impacted by the recent travel ban on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Junction on MSU campus in response to the immigration ban that President Trump signed on Friday, Jan. 27.

The event will be held at the Junction on MSU campus and will last from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is meant to create a beacon of light against the current darkness, according to the Facebook event's page.

"We will stand up and show solidarity with refugees, immigrants, and Muslims both locally and abroad," the page said. "Please bring a candle, as well as signs and banners with messages of hope and encouragement for those affected by the recent travel ban."

Paige Anderson, Annie Walker, and Katie Graham are organizing the event, and the Religious Diversity Organization is sponsoring it.

"We are hosting this vigil because it is important for every single individual to know that they are welcome here," Anderson said. "This includes our neighbors, colleagues, and classmates from the seven countries impacted by the recent executive order, as well as refugees and individuals that may no longer have the chance to join us here."

Anderson said that she hopes that the group demonstrates to others that Starkville and Mississippi State University are two communities in which they can always feel at home.

"MSU is a diverse and vibrant environment, and we must continue to work together to guarantee that it remains this way," Anderson said. "We want our affected neighbors to know that there are people who will fight to ensure that they receive the freedom, respect, and opportunity they deserve."