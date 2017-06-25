MSU student named Miss Mississippi 2017

Mississippi State University student and Vicksburg native Anne Elizabeth Buys was named Miss Mississippi for 2017.

Representing her hometown as Miss Vicksburg, Buys was one of 44 women participating in the 2017 Miss Mississippi Scholarship Pageant in Vicksburg.

Buys is a communications/public relations/broadcasting major at MSU.

As Miss Mississippi, Buys received a $10,000 scholarship from Ameristar Casinos. Throughout the preliminaries this week, Buys was awarded an additional $4,000 in scholarships.

During the talent portion of Saturday night's competition in Vicksburg, Buys performed ballet en pointe to "Viva."

Throughout the preliminaries, Buys won the swimsuit competition for her group, and won the talent competition for her group.

Buys is the daughter of Larry and Judy Buys of Vicksburg. Her grandparents were the late Dr. James and Mattelyn Booth of Eupora.

Miss Dixie Holly Harrington was named first runner-up. The Tupelo native has ties to the Mantee area. During the preliminaries, Harrington tied in the talent competition with Tanner Fant of Starkville.

Harrington received $7,500 in scholarships for winning first runner up, and she will receive $900 in scholarship money for her performance during the preliminaries.

Second runner up was Starkville native and Miss Meridian Tanner Fant. Fant received $5,000 in scholarships as part of Saturday night's competition, and received $2,000 in scholarship money for her work in preliminaries.

Other MSU students making the Top 10 include: Miss MSU Molly May, Miss Neshoba County Fair Miriam Seale and Miss New South Callie Brown.