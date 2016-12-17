MSU Stadium Vandalized

Davis Wade Stadium on the Mississippi State University campus was vandalized early Saturday.

The phrases "hotty toddy" and "#failstate" were spray-painted in red on the stadium near Gate F. Other signs and surfaces around campus were also vandalized.

Ole Miss Athletic Director Ross Biork spoke against the vandalism in a tweet Saturday.

"It's unacceptable on every level, and (I) hope they catch whoever did it," the tweet read. "Not sure we could be more clear."

According to WTVA News, MSU Police Chief Vance Rice said the incident is under investigation, and took place between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday. The graffiti was also cleaned up as of Saturday afternoon, WTVA reported.

Starkville Daily News reached out to MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter, the MSU Police Department and the MSU Athletics Department. None had any comment as of press time Saturday.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the MSU Police Department at 662-325-2121.