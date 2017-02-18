MSU splits Friday softball action

On day two of the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge Friday, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3) split a pair of contests, highlighted by a 6-3 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3).

State used a six-run fourth inning to take down Texas Tech, as three MSU hits and two Tech errors combined to bring home six Bulldogs. After Caroline Seitz reached on a hit by pitch, a throwing error allowed Morgan Bell to each first safely, putting two on for the Bulldogs.

Another hit by pitch would load the bases for State. Tech got the force out at home on the next play, but Olivia Golden busted the game open in the next at-bat. Golden’s second hit of the game was a two-run single through the left side, bringing home two runs.

MSU’s third run came across on the next play, as an error on the catcher allowed Sarai Niu to safely reach home. Bevia Robinson drove in the fifth with a single and the final run came via a Seitz single to right.

Tech got one run back in the bottom half of the inning thanks to an RBI single. A two-run homer in the sixth cut the MSU lead to 6-3, but Texas Tech came no closer.

Silkwood earned the win and improved to 4-0 for the year, throwing a complete game for the fourth time in 2017. She added in three strikeouts and one walk on the night.

Offensively, Golden’s career-best two-hit night paced the Bulldogs, while Reggie Harrison, Niu, Robinson and Seitz each turned in a hit.

In the first game of the day, the Bulldogs fell in a 6-1 decision to Cal State Fullerton.