MSU softball plays series at Auburn

Mississippi State softball coach Vann Stuedeman likes what she is seeing from her team right now. After winning eight of their last 11 games and their last three Southeastern Conference series, the Bulldogs are responding for Stuedeman in a positive manner. MSU took two out of three games from Arkansas in its last SEC series to improve to 34-15 overall and 8-10 in the league. "It says a lot about their mental toughness, their grit, their passion and their desire,” Stuedeman said immediately after the Arkansas series. “Even our dugout is off-the-charts good and invested. I think good teams have everyone invested. “When everyone is invested, something good happens.” The Bulldogs hope the good play continues this weekend in a road trip against the Auburn Tigers. MSU's pitching staff has been effective as of last and will be key if it can win another league series. As a group, the Bulldogs have a 1.73 earned run average and are led in the circle by Alexis Silkwood with a 14-5 record and 1.59 ERA. Cassady Knudsen has a 1.69 ERA, while Regan Green stands 1.80 and Holly Ward comes in at 1.92. The offense has been strong as well for MSU. There are three Bulldogs with at least 45 hits with Bevia Robinson leading the way with a .333 batting average. Robinson and Kat Moore have 46 hits each and Reggie Harrison adds 45 hits with 11 of those doubles. Caroline Seitz, a recent SEC Player of the Week, has the best power numbers for MSU with six home runs and 38 runs batted in. The series at Auburn has 6 p.m. starts Friday and Saturday, while Sunday's third game is set to begin at 1 p.m.