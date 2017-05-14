MSU softball invited back to Big Dance

A year after missing its first NCAA Tournament under Vann Stuedeman, the Mississippi State softball team is back in the Big Dance.

MSU (36-20) will head to Utah, in the Salt Lake City Regional. The Bulldogs’ start the regional against BYU, a team that MSU played in Stuedeman’s first season as it fell 4-3 in the first round. Host Utah will play Fordham in the first round. Games begin Thursday with the Bulldogs playing at 5 p.m. on ESPN3.

“It’s very nice to be back dancing again, although this team never really stops dancing,” Stuedeman said. “We will be studying. It will be all film and talking on the phone getting as much information as we can. It’s like exams for coaches.”

It’s the fifth NCAA Tournament appearance under Stuedeman, which is among the best stretches in MSU history. It’s the 13th appearance in 21 years as a member of the Southeastern Conference.

MSU is searching for its first regional championship in school history as they’ve gone 12-24 over the years. Stuedeman has led the Bulldogs to a win the last three times she’s been.

It wasn’t easy for MSU attempting to get back on track from last year’s disappointing season. It took much hard work and leadership from a solid group of seniors like Alexis Silkwood, Katie Anne Bailey, Caroline Seitz, Olivia Golden and Amanda Ivy.

Silkwood especially put the work in and would eventually break the Mississippi State record in wins and strikeouts. To see all of the hard work pay off was sweet on Sunday night.

“We worked hard from day one in August and one of the things we talked about in our first team meeting that we were going to make it happen,” Silkwood said. “Sitting there and knowing we were going somewhere, it sent chills down our backs.”

While there wasn’t much of a question that MSU was going to be in the field with an RPI hovering around 30 over the last couple of months, there was a question if the Southeastern Conference could accomplish something unprecedented. As the dust settled, the feat was there for the power conference as every team made the tournament.

That alone has Stuedeman feeling good about the Bulldogs’ chances as they made it through the rigors of the SEC alive and well.

“Everything in our league is big," Stuedeman said. "Every player is good and every coach is good. I think all of our teams are very well prepared for the postseason. Did you let the grind dull you or did you let it dull you? Hopefully it sharpens all of us.”

The tournament format will be double elimination beginning on Thursday afternoon.