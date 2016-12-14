MSU signs junior college talent in football
By:
JOEL COLEMAN
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Christmas came early for Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen and his Bulldogs on Wednesday, which was the first day of the NCAA’s mid-year signing period. The nation’s top-ranked junior college safety, Johnathan Abram, highlighted a group of nine junior college prospects that signed National Letters of Intent to play at MSU.
For details on what the Bulldogs were able to get, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.
