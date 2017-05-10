MSU sets Dudy Noble Field Celebration set for final regular season series

As Mississippi State baseball approaches the end of the regular season, the Bulldogs will host the Dudy Noble Field Celebration Series when MSU takes on LSU in a three-game set May 18-20 in Starkville.

The Thursday-Saturday series will celebrate the history of Dudy Noble Field and Bulldog Baseball in advance of construction beginning on the school’s new stadium following the conclusion of the 2017 season. Game times are 6 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Over the course of the weekend, MSU will honor its seniors on the field, highlight the greatest fans in college baseball and welcome Bulldog greats from all generations.

A host of events and activities are planned throughout the course of the Dudy Noble Field Celebration Series, with more information to be announced as the weekend nears. Thursday will honor the seniors who brought MSU to the top of the Southeastern Conference. Friday will recognize the fans who built the best atmosphere in college baseball, and Saturday will honor the legends who created the Carnegie Hall of College Baseball.

For more information, see Thursday's edition of The Starkville Daily News.