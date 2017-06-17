MSU sells custom bricks in the Junction

Mississippi State University recently paved the Compass Scholars Walk, and the MSU Foundation is now selling customizable bricks and pavers for the first time on the walk.

The Compass Scholars Walk is a brick-laid walkway in the Junction, a tailgating hotspot located just south of Davis Wade Stadium.

Space is limited for the customizable bricks and pavers. Sales will end Aug. 1 so that the orders can be engraved and placed in the walkway before Homecoming 2017.

The walkway is named after the Compass Scholarship Program, a program designed to help high-performing students with college tuition.