MSU sees strong turnout for career fair

Mississippi State University students had a chance to make some connections for their futures this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, more than 160 corporations and organizations set up booths in the Humphrey Coliseum for a job fair. Tuesday was for students in all majors, while Wednesday centered on engineering and other STEM fields, as well as architecture and design.

Richie Coker, a general manager for DHL said he had seen considerable talent among the students.

“They have a very strong supply chain and logistics program,” Coker said. “We have several candidates that are being vetted for DHL opportunities.”

Coker added that DHL had begun attending the MSU career fairs in fall of 2016 and planned to continue.

Kevin Kovacevich, a senior economics major from Ocean Springs shared his particular criteria with the SDN.

“I want the company to prove they’re right for me, not the other way around,” Kovacevich said.

Graeme Lide, a senior marketing major from Nashville said he had fruitful interactions with two companies Tuesday.

“I’m a graduating senior, so I’m hoping that the career fair will present an opportunity for future employment,” Lide said.

According to MSU Manager of Marketing and events Leslie Neal, more than 400 students attended on Tuesday, with a larger number expected for the Wednesday session.

“This is one of those opportunities where you have recruiters all in one building, looking to hire MSU students,” Neal said. “If you’re prepared and ready, it’s a perfect opportunity to start networking.”