MSU safeties look to gain confidence

Maurice Linguist is no architect, but Mississippi State’s first-year safeties coach has had to orchestrate some rebuilding this week ahead of the Bulldogs’ Saturday game against No. 4 Texas A&M.

On the heels of a sub-par showing by MSU’s secondary last week against Samford in which State surrendered 468 passing yards, Linguist has spent much of his time in recent days reestablishing confidence in his group of safeties.

“When you’re a player or a coach or anybody, the worst thing you can do is either overreact or you can under-react,” Linguist said. “What’s the right response? It’s like playing cards or something. What is the right next move to make?”

