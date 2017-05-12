MSU researchers study ‘crazy ants’

Researchers at Mississippi State University are pushing forward on a study of the Nylanderia fulva - or as it's also known: the tawny crazy ant.

The species of ant can be found in the southern United States - including the Mississippi counties of Hancock, Jackson and Harrison.

MSU Extension professor Blake Layton has been working to develop guidelines geared toward helping homeowners deal with areas infested by these aptly-named creatures. When infesting an specific location, millions of ants can be seen and prevent new populations from forming.

“When I go visit homeowners, I’ll ask them if they’ve had an electrical short,” Layton said. “They don’t just say they’ve had one; they start naming the last half dozen they’ve experienced. That’s the real problem with these things.”

The ‘crazy ant’ first appeared in Mississippi in Hancock County. It was first documented in 2009, with infestations reported in Jackson County in 2010 and Harrison County in 2012. The ants have also found their way to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.

MSU researchers are currently collaborating with other universities around the South to study the insects and track movements across the country.

The ants are well known for their erratic movements when foraging for food - a concept that was used in determining a name for the peculiar insects.

Layton said ‘crazy ants’ are not difficult to kill, but can be tough to control because of their strength in numbers, with treated areas often becoming re-infested by migrating ants from other untreated areas. Additionally, the ants can move with relative ease over areas where insecticide has been used to kill ants.

While it is unclear how the ants first made it to Mississippi, researchers said the ants can be transported in items such as wood, potted plants and hay, unbeknownst to the person transporting them.