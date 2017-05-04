MSU provides graduation parking details

With around 2,900 students graduating from Mississippi State University Friday and Saturday, MSU Parking and Transit Services has issued information and guidelines for parking during the ceremonies, which will take place in the Humphrey Colosseum.

All campus parking lots will be utilized for public parking during the ceremonies unless otherwise marked.

Handicap parking will be available on the east side of the coliseum with a drop-off area on the east side along Lakeview Road. The route for handicap parking drop-off will run through the parking lot nearest the colosseum Guests using handicap parking must have a valid handicap placard or license plate.

Parking spaces along Dudy Noble Field on the northeastern side of the colosseum and spaces immediately against the colosseum on the western side will be reserved.

Corporal Emmitt Johnson of the MSU Police Department said parking on grass or along the side of the road would not be permitted, and added that while the department would not have any additional patrols out, officers would be on the lookout for significant speeding and other major infractions.

The first commencement ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and will include graduates from the Bagley College of Engineering, the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Forest Resources and the College of Veterinary Medicine.

The second day of graduation ceremonies begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, and will include students from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Agriculture, Art and Design, the College of Business and the Adkerson School of Accountancy.

For more information on parking, call 662-325-3940.