MSU professors honored for literary achievements

Two Mississippi State University faculty members will receive awards from the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters for their achievements in literature.

Associate Professor of English Catherine Pierce and Associate Professor of History Jason Morgan Ward will be presented with their awards Saturday at the Institute’s 38th annual awards ceremony in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Pierce will receive the poetry award for her book of poems “The Tornado is the World,” which chronicles in three sections an EF-4 tornado’s destruction of a small town.

“Section one is concerned with ideas of looming, but not-quite-tangible danger, and the third section details the strange, glowing aftermath of crisis,” Pierce said.

Pierce said the book was a personal piece to her, and that it was gratifying to see it recognized.

“Mississippi has a really incredible community of writers and artists, and I feel very lucky to be a part of that community,” Pierce said.

Ward is being recognized for his nonfiction work “Hanging Bridge: Racial Violence and America’s Civil Rights Century,” which examines the history of racial tension in Shubuta, where many lynchings took place during the Civil Rights Era.

The book focuses on a mob lynching of two black men and a pregnant woman in 1918, a lynching of two black teenagers in 1942 and the efforts of civil rights activists in 1966.

“I appreciate the recognition but more importantly the work that the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters does to recognize authors and artists,” Ward said.”That support is needed now more than ever, and I hope that Mississippians will continue to support its advocacy and publicity efforts.”

The Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters annually honors creative individuals with awards in their specific field across seven categories: fiction, non-fiction, visual art, musical competition (concert), musical competition (popular), photography and poetry. The organization was founded in 1978.