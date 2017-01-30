MSU professor to give poetry reading on Tuesday

Mississippi State University Associate Professor Catherine Pierce will give a live poetry reading on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Colvard Student Union’s third-floor Fowlkes Auditorium.

The free event will feature Pierce - a faculty member in Mississippi State’s Department of English - who will read from her new book of poems “The Tornado Is the World,” according to a release from MSU.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m. and be followed by a question-and-answer session, along with a book signing organized by Barnes & Noble at Mississippi State.

Pierce is a native of Delaware, and currently serves as co-director of MSU’s creative writing program. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Susquehanna University, Master of Fine Arts from Ohio State University, and doctorate from the University of Missouri. Pierce has authored two other books of poems: “The Girls of Peculiar” and “Famous Last Words”

Her chapbook “Animals of Habit” was published in 2004 by Kent State University Press.