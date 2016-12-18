MSU plays Southern Miss in Jackson

Mississippi State is in need of a bounce-back performance.

The Bulldogs should have plenty of motivation for it Monday night as MSU (6-3) faces instate foe Southern Miss (3-5) at 8 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

The Bulldogs are fresh off a 67-65 loss to East Tennessee State on Wednesday. ETSU led for much of the game and denied a late rally to topple Mississippi State. The Bulldogs now hope to put that loss completely behind them.

Three current MSU players on the roster will be returning home for tonight’s game as they look to get back on track. Xavian Stapleton, Mario Kegler and Quinndary Weatherspoon are all natives of the Jackson area.

For a preview of the game, see Monday's Starkville Daily News.