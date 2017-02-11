MSU opens softball season with pair of shutouts

Pitcher Regan Green was tested throughout the night during her outing in the circle Friday for the Mississippi State Bulldogs against Stephen F. Austin.

Stephen F. Austin had runners on base in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings against Green, but was never able to score.

The six shutout innings by Green and a scoreless seventh thrown by Alexis SIlkwood enabled MSU to cap the first day of the Bulldog Kickoff Classic with a 2-0 victory at Nusz Park.

Green tried a new technique that she learned from Jon Gordon’s book “Talk to yourself instead of listening to yourself,” and that seemed to help when she got into a jam.

“I talked to myself, said this is good, this is going to work and this is going to be the best pitch I’ve thrown all night,” Green said. “It really helped me stay on top of the batters. I was talking to myself the whole time instead of listening and my defense was back there 100 percent and did a good job.”

The Bulldogs scored the only runs Green needed in the third inning when Amanda Ivy singled and came home on a ground out by Caroline Seitz. Katie Anne Bailey walked and scored later in the frame.

Ivy, who had two of the five hits for MSU, said her teammates did a good job of driving her home for the first run.

“I can get on base, but I can’t score by myself,” Ivy said. “(It was) my teammates knocking a couple of hits together. Katie Anne coming in behind me and scoring, it’s huge. We work the process all the time. Timely hits win games.”

In the seventh inning, Stephen F. Austin attempted another rally by getting the bottom two batters of the order on base.

Silkwood came in to replace Green and struck out two of the three batters she faced to end the threat.

The senior was able to close the situation down after working seven innings against Georgia State earlier in the day.

“She is awesome and amazing,” Green said of Silkwood said. “When she came in, she said, ‘I’ve got you.’ That really helps as a pitcher.”

The Bulldogs will take on Western Kentucky today with first pitch set for 12:30 p.m. MSU will play again with the time depending on seeding.

Mississippi State 4,

Georgia State 0

Silkwood pitched all seven innings and the Bulldogs got off to a winning note to start the day and the season.

Silkwood worked a shutout and only gave up three hits.

After scoring a pair of runs in the second inning, MSU added another run in the third and one more in the sixth.

The Bulldogs had eight hits in the game with Katie Anne Bailey and Silkwood getting one double each. Emily Heimberger drove in a pair of runs with her hit.

MSU played in front of 926 at Nusz Park, which was the largest opening day crowd in program history.