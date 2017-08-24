MSU notebook: Mullen pleased with new NCAA preseason rules

Chalk up a win for the NCAA. At least that’s the opinion of Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen as the Bulldogs wrapped up preseason training camp on Wednesday.

Mullen and his team have now put the finishing touches on the preseason ahead of MSU’s September 2 season opener against Charleston Southern. Next week, the Bulldogs shift into game week preparations. As Mullen looks back on the preseason though, he believes the NCAA’s new rules including prohibiting two-a-day practices and allowing teams to start a week earlier proved to be of great benefit.

“I’m a big fan of the schedule after talking to our players and talking to our coaches,” Mullen said. “We probably didn’t have any less contact than we’ve had in any other camp, but I think the extended time of training camp and ability to space it out and create a schedule (was good). Talking to the players, they enjoyed it. Talking to the coaches, they thought it was very beneficial to learning. Most importantly, talking to our trainers and strength staff, it’s the least number of injuries we’ve had. It’s the least number of soft-tissue injuries we’ve had, as well as dehydration and all of that stuff because of the amount of time and the potential to recover.”

MSU began preseason work on July 25. Back then, no one was really sure how things would go with a new preseason schedule. Now though, Mullen is hopeful this way of doing things is the new normal.

“I think the schedule worked and I hope the NCAA doesn’t take a step back and put the players at risk moving forward,” Mullen said.

Dear, two others out

On the injury front, Mullen noted on Wednesday that only junior wide receiver Malik Dear, freshman defensive back Landon Guidry and freshman athlete Harry Parker could miss MSU’s opener.

Dear and Guidry will certainly be out. Dear is still recovering from an ACL tear in his knee that he suffered during spring practice. Guidry recently tore an ACL in preseason camp.

Parker has been dealing with what Mullen called an “infection in his elbow”.

Guidry and Parker were both candidates to redshirt this season anyway, so Mullen said their injury situations only increase that possibility.

As for Dear, there is a chance that he too could redshirt after productive freshman and sophomore seasons for the Bulldogs. He’ll definitely miss the first two games of the year, but after that, Mullen says it’s a wait-and-see situation.

“We still haven’t made the decision on Malik of where he’ll be this season,” Mullen said. “They think he’s ahead of schedule.

“After (the first two games) we’re going to have to make a decision as it gets going of where he’s at. Is it going to be he’s kind of ready around game three or game four, or is it going to be not ready until game seven or game eight? We’ll make our decision at that point.”

Kicking situation still fluid

Mullen still hasn’t settled on a placekicker. True freshman Tucker Day has been in a battle to earn the spot along with walk-ons Daniel Mills and Jordan Lawless. Mullen stated last week that Day held a slight edge, but noted the competition changes daily. Wednesday, Mullen said the competition might go all the way into pregame warm-ups of the first game.

“It will probably be a game-time deal,” Mullen said. “It’s not something that has a big effect on a lot of people. If I say, ‘You’re the guy right now’, then everybody else goes in the tank. Then we walk into the stadium and (whoever is kicking) can’t hit a kick because it’s game-day pressure. Then, I’ve kind of ruined the entire kicking department.”

Waiting on Rivers

Mississippi State is still waiting to learn whether or not defensive lineman Chauncey Rivers will be eligible to play this season. The former East Mississippi Community College standout could possibly face a similar situation as teammate and defensive back Brian Cole who will be redshirted this season for academic reasons.

“(Rivers is) ready to go,” Mullen said. “When we know, we’ll let you know.”

Backing up Fitz

MSU is still contemplating who will back up quarterback Nick Fitzgerald this season. True freshman Keytaon Thompson is the most likely candidate, but the highly-touted young signal caller could be redshirted. If he is, only walk-ons Rip Kirk, Mitch Hood and Logan Burnett would be on the depth chart behind Fitzgerald. As for now, the decision remains up in the air and may remain that way for awhile says Mullen.

“(The backup quarterback battle) may go into week four, five or six,” Mullen said. “If the NCAA had the four-game rule (where players could play a little, then still redshirt) that again benefits student-athletes and would probably make the decision easier.”