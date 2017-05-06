MSU nets grant for manufacturing training program

The Furniture Foundation recently awarded a $44,900 grant to help Mississippi State University personnel train front-line furniture supervisors.

Four management training programs will be offered by the Franklin Furniture Institute at different manufacturing locations around Mississippi between August and July 2018.

MSU has participated in similar training programs since 2011, providing services to more than 500 participants.

Institute director Bill Martin said the training is one of the most requested services available through the MSU Franklin Furniture Institute

“The training is specifically designed for middle management and first line supervisors to provide contemporary incremental manufacturing instruction for all facets of workforce and management in manufacturing,” Martin said.

First line supervisors are responsible for elements of production and personnel and often are placed in their roles without formal education, which is what the grant and continued services hopes to remedy.