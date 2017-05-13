MSU names winners of Zacharias Distinguished Staff Awards

Mississippi State University honored 12 university employees Friday as part of the Donald W. Zacharias Distinguished Staff Awards.

The awards are named after Donald W. Zacharias, who served as the university 15th president from 1985 to 1997. It was during the Zacharias administration that the awards were first conceived.

Award nominees must be classified as a professional or support staff employee working at least half-time with a minimum of three years of service at MSU.

MSU President Mark Keenum presented each honoree with a plaque and check for $1,000. Tommie Zacharias, the widow of Donald Zacharias, was also in attendance to personally congratulate each winner.

Professional winners:

• Amy Adkerson, associate registrar in the Office of the Registrar.

• Cliff Covington, extension associate for the Central Mississippi Research and Extension Center in Raymond.

• Scott Langlois, research associate and industrial engineer for the Coastal Research and Extension Center in Poplarville.

• Ashley N. Meredith, feed and fertilizer lab manager for the Mississippi State Chemical Laboratory.

• Tommy Parker, senior systems analyst and team leader for Information Technology Services.

• Carmen Wilder, assistant director of the Office of Student Leadership and Community Engagement.

Support staff winners:

• Ericka Bazzill, administrative assistant for the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station.

• Jeremy Hamilton, electronics technician for the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

• Quintara Miller, business coordinator for the Department of Political Science and Public Administration.

• Ken Palmer, journeyman lineman for physical plant administration.

• Ann Ray, administrative assistant to the associate provost in the Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President.

• Jennifer Robertson, Nunnelee Hall custodian with the Department of Housing and Residence Life.