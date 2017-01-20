MSU names first emergency manager

Mississippi State University has created a new position to help keep students, faculty and staff safe on campus.

MSU announced via press release on Thursday that Brent Crocker has been named the university's first emergency manager.

Crocker assumed his new position on Jan. 1.

“Safety and security is a top priority for Mississippi State University, and our efforts related to emergency management will be tremendously enhanced with the addition of Brent in this role,” said MSU Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt.

Hyatt said Crocker's prior experience on campus and with county and regional emergency agencies will be a great benefit to everyone on campus.

"Via enhanced training, communications and response systems, Brent will be a vital asset to increase our ability to respond to any campus crisis or emergency situation,” Hyatt said.

Prior to serving in his latest role, Crocker worked for 14 years as a staff member of the MSU Department of Recreational Sports, most recently serving as associate director of programming. In this capacity, Crocker has been active in emergency management, including establishing a monthly emergency training and assessment program for recreational sports. He has also served as a part-time emergency medical technician for Oktibbeha County Hospital.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in information systems, both from MSU.

“Working as an EMT, I’ve been able to work with some great first responders,” Crocker said. “I’ve been able to work with local law enforcement, work with county and city fire departments and been able to attend trainings and see emergency management plans in action."

Crocker said being involved in those types of emergencies has helped prepare him for taking on this role.

Crocker then said all MSU students and employees should be signed up for Maroon Alert, so they can stay aware of emergency situations on campus. For more information on Maroon Alert, visit www.emergency.msstate.edu/text-messaging