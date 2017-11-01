MSU men's basketball position analysis: guards

On a Mississippi State basketball team full of promise, Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland isn’t shying away from what he believes is his team’s best quality.

There’s an expectation for MSU to take the next step this season under Howland, but for that to happen, State’s third-year leader believes it all starts with his guard play.

“The strength of our team is our backcourt,” Howland said. “We have six guards who all had great summers and who have improved. “Starting with Quinndary Weatherspoon and then you look at Xavian Stapleton, Eli Wright, Lamar Peters, Nick Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter – those six guys.”

Howland and his guards get one last chance for a tune-up prior to next week’s season opener tonight when the Bulldogs welcome West Florida to the Humphrey Coliseum for a 7 p.m. exhibition game. It’ll be another opportunity for Howland to gauge exactly which combinations work the best before the games start to count for real. To be sure, MSU has plenty of work to do. Howland is expecting more from his guards than what they’ve displayed so far. Last Saturday in scrimmage action at Texas Tech, Howland wasn’t pleased with how his guards distributed the basketball.

“The biggest emphasis is to create for others and make the extra pass,” Howland said. “(On Saturday) we only had two players that made assists. (Peters and Quinndary Weatherspoon) each had an assist from the whole day. (Texas Tech) had nine players with assists. So again, it comes down to guys reading and making plays for others.

” It may be far from a perfect unit at this point, but the pieces are there for MSU’s guards to shine. By this point, everyone is well aware of what Quinndary Weatherspoon can do. The now-junior led the Bulldogs last year with 16.5 points per game. In the process, other guards were growing and coming into their own. Peters showed flashes of being a standout for the Bulldogs last season. He scored 10.7 points per game and made the most 3-pointers by a freshman in school history, sinking 59 treys. By all accounts,

Peters might be about to become even better.

“He had a really good camp (over the summer) down in Houston at the adidas Nations camp where they invited 30 to 32 of the top college players in the country and from all over to compete against each other on a daily basis,” Howland said of Peters. “His team ended up winning it and he played well. “I think the biggest jump you see in players are between their freshman and sophomore year. That is where you come back and learn from the ups and downs of the freshman year and you take that. I thought (Peters) has shown that he has done a good job of that this summer.”

Like Peters, Carter now also has a year under his belt. The sharp-shooter out of Starkville High is hoping for an even greater impact this year than last, when he averaged 7.5 points per game and scored in double figures 11 different times.

“He has improved,” Howland said of Carter. “He is stronger. We just (tested) our body fat (a few weeks ago). Even though he is a few pounds heavier, his body fat is much lower. He is more pure muscle than he has ever been. He is stronger defensively. That year of experience is huge.

“You come in not knowing what it is really about, you go through a year and now you know what you have to do.”

While Quinndary Weatherspoon, Peters, Carter, Wright and Stapleton are now all familiar with the grind of the college basketball season, freshman guard Nick Weatherspoon, the brother of Quinndary, is about to saddle up for his first rodeo. Nick begins his Bulldog career as a highly-touted youngster who declined scholarship offers from some of the country’s top programs to join MSU. Howland has compared the younger Weatherspoon to NBA superstar and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, who Howland coached at UCLA.

“Nick is very athletic, very tough, hard-nosed, competitive and is playing to win,” Howland said. “I am excited about him. He is multi-dimensional and does a lot of things well. He can shoot it, can finish and is a good passer. What I love about him is he is really competitive and brings that toughness.”

All of the solid options in his backcourt has Howland plotting the ideal scenario for his Bulldogs. With a little more depth at the four and five positions this season thanks to the additions of Abdul Ado and Keyshawn Feazell to the front court mix, Howland and the Bulldogs can go the “twin tower” route if desired. However, Howland also says there will likely be times where MSU opts to go small with so many talented guards.

Making such decisions is why Howland gets paid the big bucks though. The veteran head coach is already plotting how to get the most out of his guards and will likely continue to adjust things as the season rolls along.

“What I am going to have to do is scheme the way we play to do the best job possible to utilize those six (guards) in the best way possible to get quality minutes,” Howland said.