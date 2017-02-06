MSU men take momentum to Auburn

There’s a newfound swagger surrounding the Mississippi State men’s basketball team.

Pulling off a comeback win from 19 points down, as the Bulldogs did last Saturday against Tennessee, tends to brighten everyone spirits.

“A win like that, especially a big one like we had Saturday knocking down Tennessee, it gives you a lot of confidence,” MSU sophomore guard Xavian Stapleton said. “It gives your program a pep in their step after that kind of a win.”

Now, Mississippi State (14-8, 5-5) looks to capitalize on the momentum as the Bulldogs have hit the road to battle Auburn (15-8, 4-6) in an 8 p.m. game Tuesday night at Auburn Arena. The problem for MSU is that the Tigers are feeling just as good about themselves right now.

