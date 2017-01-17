MSU men set to host Kentucky

Not much fazes Mississippi State’s I.J. Ready these days.

The senior guard has been through the wars and seen it all in his years with the Bulldogs, including facing national power Kentucky, which is a challenge MSU will deal with yet again Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum.

For many of Ready’s teammates, that’s not the case. The freshmen that make up MSU’s core are about to get their first-ever crack at the Wildcats and Ready is doing all that he can to make sure the youngsters take the right approach.

