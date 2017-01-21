MSU men play at Tennessee

There are no moral victories according to Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland.

Mississippi State is four days removed from hanging with national power Kentucky before ultimately losing 88-81, but Howland isn’t claiming any sort of joy from the defeat.

“I don’t believe in moral victories,” Howland said. “There are positives to take out of that game for certain, but at the end of the day, we had a great opportunity to help ourselves and didn’t take advantage of it. Hopefully it drives you and motivates you to do better with your next opportunity.”

Mississippi State’s next opportunity comes Saturday on the road in a 5 p.m. game at Tennessee.

