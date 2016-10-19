MSU men picked 10th in SEC basketball, Weatherspoon second team All-SEC
Wednesday, October 19, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Mississippi State was picked to finish 10th in the Southeastern Conference basketball men's preseason poll on Wednesday, while Kentucky was predicted to win the championship in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.
The Wildcats are the overall preseason favorite for the 12th time since the 1998-99 season.
Quinndary Weatherspoon of MSU made the All-SEC second team.
For more on the Bulldogs and the SEC, see the Starkville Daily News.
