MSU men picked 10th in SEC basketball, Weatherspoon second team All-SEC

Mississippi State was picked to finish 10th in the Southeastern Conference basketball men's preseason poll on Wednesday, while Kentucky was predicted to win the championship in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.

The Wildcats are the overall preseason favorite for the 12th time since the 1998-99 season.

Quinndary Weatherspoon of MSU made the All-SEC second team.

