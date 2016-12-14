MSU men look to test against East Tennessee State

Final exams are over for the members of the Mississippi State men’s basketball team, yet another test awaits the group tonight at Humphrey Coliseum. Following a 10-day layoff, the Bulldogs return to action Tuesday night as they host East Tennessee State at 7 p.m. in a game televised by SEC Network.

Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland is anticipating his group facing quite the challenge from the Buccaneers, who bring a record of 7-2 into the matchup.

For a preview of the game, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.