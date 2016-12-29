MSU men host UMKC

It has been over a calendar year since Mississippi State faced off with Missouri-Kansas City last season.

MSU senior guard I.J. Ready doesn’t have to struggle to recall what happened when the Kangaroos beat the Bulldogs 72-67.

“I remember it like we played them yesterday,” Ready said. “They destroyed us in transition and with the ball-screen action that they run.”

Ready and Mississippi State (8-3) get the chance to atone for last season’s loss Thursday night when UMKC (7-7) visits Humphrey Coliseum for a 7 p.m. game.

