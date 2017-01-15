MSU men expect big crowds to continue

Just moments after his team defeated Texas A&M on Saturday, Mississippi State men's basketball head coach Ben Howland stopped on his way to the locker room.

Howland looked at the student section behind the goal nearest his team’s bench and pointed in acknowledgment at the group he believed fueled the Bulldogs 67-59 win over the Aggies.

“That was fun,” Howland said afterwards in regards to the support his squad got from the students. “That becomes a tradition now. Our students were phenomenal (Saturday). They’re the Energizer Bunny. They are what drives everything.”

