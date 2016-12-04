MSU makes bowl for seventh-straight year

The cowbells aren’t finished clanging in 2016. The Mississippi State Bulldogs are going bowling again. Mississippi State announced on Sunday that the school will play against Miami (Ohio) in the St. Petersburg Bowl on Monday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m. The game is held at Tropicana Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, in St. Petersburg, Florida, This marks the seventh-consecutive season that Mississippi State’s football team will have participated in a bowl game. The Bulldogs are one of only five Southeastern Conference schools to have played in a bowl game every year of this decade.

