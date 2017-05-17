MSU-LSU baseball series quite the rivalry

There aren’t very many baseball rivalries that can compare to the one in the Southeastern Conference between Mississippi State and LSU.

For the people who grew up liking the college game in Mississippi and Louisiana, it doesn’t take long to find out that the Bulldogs and Tigers take their baseball seriously when it comes to playing against each other.

That series will be renewed this week as the two teams compete Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Dudy Noble Field.

“Mississippi State and LSU have been two huge names for college baseball for years and still will be for years to come,” MSU junior pitcher Jacob Barton said. “When these two teams come together with the stakes we both have this year already are going to make for some huge games and it will be a lot of fun.”

The Tigers come into the series in first place in the SEC, which was a position the Bulldogs held just a week previous.

Traditionally MSU and LSU have always been right there close to the top of the conference standings. Both programs know what it’s like to land in Omaha, Neb., at the NCAA College World Series.

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 211-174-1 and hold a 113-72-1 edge in game played in Starkville. The Tigers have won the last two meetings.

Barton calls Mangham, La., home and pitched at LSU-Eunice in junior college. That’s where he met a couple of Tigers in catcher Jordan Romero and catcher-infielder Nick Coomes.

“I’m looking forward to seeing those two guys and hopefully we get to see some wins with it too,” Barton said.

MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro will also be a popular person among the Tigers these next few days. The calls and text messages have been numerous for him this week.

Cannizaro’s hometown is Mandeville, La. He played college baseball at Tulane in New Orleans, coached high school baseball at St. Paul’s in Covington, La., and spent time on the staff of Paul Mainieri at LSU.

Having grown up in the state of Louisiana, Cannizaro said there comes an understanding of how much baseball means to those who follow the Bayou Bengals.

“You understand the passion the state of Louisiana has for college baseball,” Cannizaro said.