MSU loses softball game to Kentucky in extra innings

Sunday was special in many ways for Mississippi State's softball program.

Vann Stuedeman’s team was sending off five seniors that had won many games in their time and were one of Stuedeman’s first recruiting classes. It was also a chance for the Bulldogs to earn an always-tough series sweep in Southeastern Conference play and finish in seventh in the SEC heading to conference play.

No. 16 Kentucky (35-16, 12-12 SEC) was playing with its backs to the wall and came out swinging. Neither team was willing to quit in an 11-inning affair with 21 hits and 17 runs. As the dust settled, Kentucky walked out salvaging game three with an 10-7 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs (36-19, 10-14).

“I’m really proud of the fight,” Stuedeman said. “I thought our kids did a really good job of fighting. To take it into 11 innings, what a great showing of their heart, their guts and souls. It was an ugly game on our part, but we still had opportunities to win the game.”

Senior Day started sour for one of MSU’s all-time greats in the circle. Alexis Silkwood had the first three batters reach with two doubles and gave up four hits and three runs total in the first. The Bulldogs had to play from behind the rest of the way as they went down 3-0.

Things settled down, however, as they turned to Cassady Knudsen and Holly Ward the rest of the way.

MSU started to get some production offensively. It was all spearheaded by two outstanding plays in the outfield by Amanda Ivy in the third when she robbed a home run at the wall and made a diving stop to end the inning.

“No matter who it is, when somebody makes a play it sparks us,” Ivy said. “They were tough plays, but we’re the best outfield in the SEC so we’re going to make those plays.”

State responded from that in the frame by putting two on base and a two-out base knock from Olivia Golden had it on the board and closed the gap to 3-1.

As the Bulldogs had the game at 5-3 later, some defensive miscues from MSU led the visitors from the Bluegrass state to make it pay in the seventh. After a lead off walk, Seitz threw away a ball at first base scoring a run all the way from first. Another run came across on a bunt attempt as Bailey couldn’t apply the tag in time and it was 7-3.

As had been the case all day, the Bulldogs continued to battle.

MSU loaded the bases with one out and the Kentucky pitcher Meagan Prince lost the strike zone. Bailey got hit and Ivy walked to close the lead to 7-5. With two outs and the game within a run after a fielder’s choice, Reggie Harrison tied the game on a walk and it went to extra innings at 7-7.

As both teams settled in, the Wildcats use their own misfortune in the 11th as their gain. As Bevia Robinson found Bailey at the plate to tag a runner trying to score, Kentucky coach Rachel Fox was ejected from the game for arguing and her team responded.

Three hits later, the Wildcats rallied with two outs and retook the 10-7 lead. This time, the Bulldogs wouldn’t have an answer and they went without runs in extras and dropped the final game of the series.

For MSU, it was all about missed opportunities. There were five errors in the game by State’s usually-stout defensive unit. The offense also left 18 batters on base to Kentucky’s nine.

The Bulldogs walked 11 times in the game with 11 hits led by senior Golden, who had three hits in the game and an RBI. Niu and Emily Heimberger had two hits in the game and Bailey and Harrison walked three times.

Ward (7-9) was saddled with the loss despite eight strong innings of relief with just two earned runs surrendered and three strikeouts.

It’s now time for postseason as the Bulldogs head to Knoxville, Tenn., to take on Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. The first pitch is set for 1:30 p.m.

“We’re pitching well, we’re playing good defense and hitting the ball well,” Stuedeman said. “We didn’t do all of that so much (Sunday) but that’s softball. That’s the way the ball bounces sometimes.”