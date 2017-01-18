MSU loses after giving Kentucky scare

Students formed a line that stretched from the door of the Humphrey Coliseum past the Palmeiro Center hundreds of feet away in the hours leading up to Mississippi State’s Tuesday night showdown against No. 5 Kentucky,

A total crowd of 9,768 fans, MSU’s largest attendance this season, came with visions of an upset. They all almost got their wish.

The Bulldogs fought back from an 18-point deficit and got within three points down the stretch before the Wildcats held on for an 88-81 victory. In what could almost certainly be deemed a moral victory for MSU against a perennial national title contender, State couldn’t help but think about how it was almost so much more.

For details about the game and a column by sports editor Danny P. Smith, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.