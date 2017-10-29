MSU loses 3-0 to Florida in volleyball

It's been a tough stretch in the Southeastern Conference for the Mississippi State volleyball team.

Even though the Bulldogs have lost 11-straight matches, all in league play, they are sticking together and that's what impresses freshman Kanani Price the most.

Price has never experienced that kind of chemistry before on a team and it leads her to believe things will get better for MSU.

"I think we really know where we can be," Price said. "We just have to trust the process and it will take time, patience and keep building. Our record is not where we want it to be, but it's definitely going to get there with time and effort."

On Sunday, the Bulldogs dropped a 3-0 decision to the nationally fourth-ranked Florida Gators at Newell-Grissom Building.

MSU head volleyball coach David McFatrich said earlier in the week that he has noticed his team getting better in certain stretches, but they just haven't been long enough stretches.

That was the case against Florida.

In the third set, the Bulldogs held leads of 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3, but the Gators went on an 8-1 run to take control with an 11-5 advantage.

"It was a tough match," McFatrich said. "I really thought we were going to take a game off of them and I felt good about our chances going in."

Florida ended up winning the third and final set 25-15 after taking the first two sets 25-18 and 25-10 from MSU.

Payton Harris, the all-time digs leader for the Bulldogs, added 10 more to her total. Jelena Vujcin had nine kills for MSU, while former Starkville High School player Khristian Carr added eight kills.

McFatrich thought his outside hitters did a good job against the Gators.

"When we controlled the serve, we passed well and we were in system, we got really good looks," McFatrich said. "The difference is they controlled the ball a little bit better. When we served tough, there just weren't hardly any aces on our part. It was just throw the ball up high in the middle and they just went high to the outside. They had middles that were 6-11 and they were hard to stop, but we were right there with them in all three games for a while."

State (9-17, 0-11) goes on the road now to play the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday. Georgia dealt MSU a 3-0 loss in Starkville on Oct. 15.

McFatrich said matches like the one in Athens, Georgia, give his Bulldogs another chance to learn and grow.

"They are getting better and are not young anymore," McFatrich said. "We just have to sustain it over a whole game."