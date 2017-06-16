MSU incoming freshman repeats softball honor

Father's Day takes on an added significance for Mississippi State softball coach Vann Stuedeman.

It was on Father's Day when Mia Davidson committed to play for the Bulldogs before the ninth grade.

Now as she prepares for her freshman year at MSU, Davidson comes on the heels of some pretty prestigious honors.

For the second-straight year, Davidson was recognized on the American Family Insurance All-USA High School Softball Team.

The 2016-17 team was selected based on performance level of competition and strength of schedule.

"School starts on August 16th and it can't come soon enough for us," Stuedeman said about when Davidson starts at State. "We knew we had a very special player in Mia Davidson when she verbally committed on Father's Day before the ninth grade.

"She has continued to grow and improve her game. This honor is a testament to that."