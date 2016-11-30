MSU hosts Oregon State in basketball

Mississippi State head basketball coach Ben Howland is rallying the troops.

Last Monday, in a win over Northwestern State, MSU played shorthanded as star sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon continues to deal with his left wrist injury and freshman guard Lamar Peters received a de facto suspension for oversleeping in his dorm room.

With the Bulldogs hosting another contest tonight at 8 p.m. against Oregon State on ESPNU, Howland took to Twitter on Wednesday to recruit reinforcements.

“Big game with Oregon State (tonight) on national TV,” Howland Tweeted. “I’m reaching out to everyone. We NEED you at the Hump. Would LOVE a sellout. This is a HUGE game for us and we need all the support we can get as we are building a program.”

