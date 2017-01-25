MSU hosts Missouri

At first glance, it might seem easy for the Mississippi State Bulldogs to look past the Missouri Tigers as the two teams get ready for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday night at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Tigers (5-13, 0-6) are on a 10-game losing streak, remain winless in Southeastern Conference play and are just 1-6 in games away from their home floor.

Yet MSU head coach Ben Howland is taking nothing for granted.

Howland says when it comes to Missouri, you can throw the past out the window as he believes the Tigers are a dangerous team.

“They never quit and they never give up,” Howland said of Missouri.

For a preview of the game, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.