MSU to host annual Dance Marathon this Friday

Mississippi State University will host its second annual Dance Marathon on Friday, Feb. 3 from Feb. 4 p.m. to midnight.

"Last year, we raised over $35,000 for Le Bonheur Children's Hospital," said Alissa McKinnon, the advisor for the Dance Marathon and the program coordinator for MSU's Center for Student Activities. "This year, our goal is $50,000."

Le Bohneur's Children's Hospital is based in Memphis. The nonprofit hospital serves 250,000 children a year, regardless of the family's ability to pay, according to the contribution page on the website.

"The Dance Marathon is a national student organization that has chapters across universities," McKinnon said. "A group of 80 students will be attending. It is very exciting for the people who have put in work to put this together and get information about the event out into the community."

The Dance Marathon is a fundraising event that is promoted throughout the year. McAlister's Deli and Rick's have contributed to the program before.

"La Bonheur Children's Hospital is part of the Children Miracle Network, and is in Memphis Tennessee," McKinnon said. "Le Bonheur is close to us, so this dance benefits it. Other Dance Marathons influence causes that are within their network."

Tickets for the event are $20 and will be sold on site. Registration opens at 4 p.m. and all fundraising efforts go straight to Le Bonheur. Registration pays for a T-shirt, games, line dancing, and more activities.