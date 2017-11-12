MSU hits Saban's defense with three rushing scores

Coach Nick Saban saw something against one of his Alabama defenses for the first time on Saturday night.

In the 31-24 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, it was the first time in the Saban era in Tuscaloosa that an opponent scored three rushing touchdowns against the Crimson Tide.

"They had a great plan and a good running game," Saban said.

MSU’s Aeris Williams had a pair of rushing touchdowns with an 11-yarder to begin the scoring and had a 5-yard run for points in the second quarter.

It was the second multi-touchdown game and his first since Nov. 16, 2016 at Ole Miss. He is the first running back to score two rushing touchdowns against Alabama since Ohio State’s Ezekiel Elliott on Jan. 1, 2015.

Fitzgerald still moves up

on all-time State charts

Fitzgerald has 13 rushing touchdowns this season to reach a tie for seventh place in MSU history with Dak Prescott (2013), Keffer McGee (1995) and John Bond (1983).

With his offensive output against the Tide, Fitzgerald now has 6,644 yards of total offense. He passed Wayne Madkin (1998-2001) for fourth on the Bulldog charts.

Career-high night

for Bulldog McLaurin

Mark McLaurin was active for MSU on defense.

The junior from Collins had tied his career-high with 11 tackles and set a career mark with 1.5 sacks.

Alabama on a roll

in league outings

Alabama has now won 22 consecutive Southeastern Conference games dating back to Oct. 3, 2015.

That total does not include the SEC Championship Games for the Tide.

Tide perfect on fourth down

The Crimson Tide converted a key fourth down conversion against the Bulldogs.

Alabama is a perfect 12-for-12 on fourth downs this season.

Citrus Bowl looking on

Mississippi State and Alabama are two of the teams under consideration for one of the New Year’s Day bowl games in Florida.

On Saturday, representatives from the Citrus Bowl were in attendance to watch the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide play each other.

National Football League scouts from the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks were also on hand evaluating players.