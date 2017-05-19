MSU to have ground-breaking for new Dudy Noble Field

Mississippi State looks forward to providing a better overall experience for fans at college baseball games.

That’s what the new Dudy Noble Field Master Plan is all about.

Before the Bulldogs celebrate the past of the current structure Saturday, they will look ahead to the future.

In a special ground-breaking ceremony, MSU will break ground on the new state-of-the art stadium. The ground-breaking will take place at 2 p.m. between the Palmeiro Center and current site of Dudy Noble FIeld.

Athletic Director John Cohen has no doubt that the new facility will be much better for those people watching the Bulldogs compete for championships.

“They are going to have a better sight-line for the game, are going to be more comfortable and have more premium spaces for folks who want to get out of real hot and real cold weather,” Cohen said. “We’re going to have a much safer environment for our fans and the people who have supported us the most. That’s the thing I look at. I feel like we owe that to our fans.”

Fulton-based JESCO, Inc., will be in charge of the construction. It is the same company that has worked on projects such as the Mize Pavilion at Humphrey Coliseum and the Palmeiro Center and Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex.

Wier Boerner Allin Architecture and national baseball stadium experts Populous created the Dudy Noble Field Master Plan.

Cohen is excited about what the new stadium will provide and doesn’t anticipate that much of a difference from those who have supported MSU in the past, especially the loyal outfield crowd.

“I played left and right field at Mississippi State,” Cohen said. “We are still going to have a left and right field and they are going to still be standing in the same spot they have the last 40 years.

“I think it would be a much bigger deal if we were moving sites, but people are going to be sitting in a very similar area and our outfield folks are going to be sitting in almost the identical spots they have for 40 years so it’s not going to be that big of a change. All we are doing is creating better sight-lines, better restrooms, and just a better overall experience for our fans.”