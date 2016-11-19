MSU goes for cross country national championship

Mississippi State’s women’s cross country team has already run where no other squad in the Magnolia State’s history has gone before when the Bulldogs captured the first South Regional Championship last weekend.

Today, MSU is aiming for an even greater prize.

The Bulldogs are in Terre Haute, Indiana, Saturday running in the NCAA Championships. It’s the second-straight season in which MSU has competed at the Nationals after placing 17th in the country at the event a year ago. This go around, the Bulldogs, led by South Region Coach of the Year Houston Franks, are hoping for a better finish. Franks says his team is in the kind of groove where he believes that goal is very possible.

