MSU-Georgia baseball at SEC Tournament postponed until Wednesday

Due to lengthy game times and weather delays in the first three games of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Mississippi State will have to wait until Wednesday to begin their Southeastern Conference Tournament run.

First pitch between MSU and Georgia is set for 9:30 a.m., with the game to air on SEC Network.

Five-seed MSU will take on 12th-seeded Georgia on Wednesday from the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Sophomore LHP Konnor Pilkington (6-5, 3.41 ERA) will get the start for State, while junior RHP Chase Adkins (6-6, 3.79 ERA) will make the stat on the mound for Georgia.

The winner of the battle of the Bulldogs will earn the right on take on fourth-seeded Arkansas, as the double-elimination portion of the tournament begins.