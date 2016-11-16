MSU freshman see new hoops opportunity

Here comes another chance for Mississippi State’s freshmen to grow up.

The Bulldogs are on the road for the first time this season Thursday at 4 p.m. as MSU begins play in the Gildan Charleston Classic, in Charleston, South Carolina. State (1-0) starts play in the event by facing Central Florida (1-0) and will also play on Friday and Sunday against yet-to-be-determined opponents.

