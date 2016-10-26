MSU fraternity's haunted trail this Friday

Starkville residents and area students are dared to take on Mississippi State's Phi Kappa Tau fraternity's haunted trail Friday, with all proceeds going to the SeriousFun Children's Network.

Tickets are $10, and will be available at the start of the trail—870 Wade Road in Starkville. The trail is geared towards middle school students and above, according to PKT member Cody Layne.

"It takes about 45 minutes to walk because it's so long and the trail is filled with different scenes and scary things," Layne said.

Fraternity members, friends and former members are coordinating the trail, he added.

