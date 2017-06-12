MSU fashion program gets national recognition

A creative program in the Mississippi State University School of Human Sciences is again nationally ranked.

A report from Fashion-Schools.org has listed the MSU Fashion Design and Merchandising program as 34th overall and fifth in the South and the fashion merchandising program as 37th nationally and ninth in the

South. The website is a popular resource for students hoping to study fashion. Ranking criteria is based on reputation, selectivity, curricula, faculty, value and geographic location.

“When a potential student begins looking online for fashion programs, it is great that Mississippi State is listed in this group of Top 50 fashion schools,” said School of Human Sciences Director Michael E. Newman. “Our

programs are growing rapidly because we have great faculty, students and alumni who are getting our name out there.”

The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City took the first place slot on both lists.

In addition to the fashion programs, the MSU School of Human Sciences offers courses in agricultural science or education, youth development, child life and family and consumer sciences.