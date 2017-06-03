MSU falls to South Alabama

HATTIESBURG - It took just one pitch for South Alabama to take over a baseball game on Friday night that the Jaguars owned from that moment.

Dylan Hardy saw a fastball inside, turned on it and launched it over the left field sign at Pete Taylor Park. Nine innings later, South Alabama put Mississippi State in the loser’s bracket. Pitcher Randy Bell did the rest of the work for the Jaguars with a complete game and took down the Bulldogs 6-3 in the Hattiesburg Regional.

“The game certainly didn’t go the way that we wanted it to (Friday) and a lot of that had to do with South Alabama,” MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro said. “If the starting pitcher goes out there and throws nine innings, you’re probably not going to win. As a pitching staff if you walk almost 10 guys, you’re not going to win. We needed to play much better against an outstanding South Alabama team.”

The Bulldogs didn’t get the start they needed out of Cole Gordon after his gem in the Southeastern Conference Tournament against the Florida Gators.

After giving up just four hits and one run in a career-high seven innings last week, Gordon lasted just two innings on Friday. His home run to Hardy set the tone for his night as he walked five batters and put MSU in an early hole.

Trailing 3-1 into the third inning, Gordon saw his night end after walking the bases loaded without an out. That’s when Peyton Plumlee came in to put out the fire for the Bulldogs getting a pop out and back-to-back strikeouts to leave the runners stranded and the score where it was.

The good vibes that Plumlee brought were quickly washed away by MSU’s inability to score and with it came more production from South Alabama’s offense.

The Jaguars began the fifth inning with a double and a walk before big hitter Travis Swaggerty blasted a three-run homer to left center for the 6-1 lead. That was all the cushion that the Jaguars needed against the fading offense for the Bulldogs.

State had a glimmer of hope in the sixth when Cody Brown tripled home a run and scored on a sacrifice fly from Hunter Vansau to close the lead to 6-3. That was all the Bulldogs could muster from there.

Bell seemed to get better as the game went on for the Jaguars. The South Alabama ace threw a complete game giving up three runs and walking two batters with three strikeouts. He gave up just one hit in the final three innings to blow by MSU.

“Any time you can get a starter that can pound the zone and make a team swing the bat, it’s going to be a phenomenal start,” Bulldog shortstop Ryan Gridley said. “We hope going into (Saturday) we get a great start from Pilkington and pounds the zone like that guy did.”

While Bell cruised through MSU’s lineup, the Bulldogs had to use up some of their pitching with Plumlee throwing three innings and Trey Jolly two. Price and Barlow each threw an inning of scoreless relief in the eighth and ninth.

The staff walked another bevy of batters with nine on the game to eight strikeouts.

As rough as the pitching was early, State’s offense was the issue.

The Bulldogs had just six hits in the game as their struggles continued at the plate from the SEC Tournament. They saw just one multi-hit performance as Brown drove in a run on two hits in the game. Gridley, Brent Rooker and Jake Mangum were just 2-for-11 as the top three in the order.

Gridley said the baseball just isn’t falling for the team right now. He thought his offense was hitting the ball well enough to produce.

“You can say that maybe we’re not producing offensively, but if you were watching the game, you can see that we’re putting good swings on the ball,” Gridley said. “I just think sometimes it doesn’t work out like you want it to.”

It’s now a win or go home situation for MSU after just day one of the regional and it faces off with Illinois-Chicago today at 1 p.m. The Flames are coming off just narrowly missing out on an upset over the No. 1 seed Southern Miss on Friday as the Golden Eagles held them off for a 8-7 win.