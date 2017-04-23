MSU faculty members net national honors

Four faculty members in Mississippi State’s College of Architecture, Art and Design were recently honored with national awards for their work in architectural education.

School of Architecture associate professors Hans Herrmann and Alexis Gregory and assistant professor Emily McGlohn, along with Building Construction Science assistant professor Michele Herrmann, were recognized with two Architectural Education Awards by the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture during the organization’s 105th annual meeting in Detroit, Michigan.

“It is truly a remarkable feat and a testament to the quality of our faculty in the School of Architecture to receive two of these prestigious faculty awards from ACSA, let alone one award,” said Michael Berk, director of MSU’s School of Architecture. “In the past few years, very few of the 120 accredited architecture programs in North America have been as successful as our faculty.”

Gregory received a Diversity Achievement Award for her project titled “Learn & Grow: An Educational Garden for the Boys & Girls Club.”

The Herrmanns and McGlohn were recognized with a shared Practice and Leadership Award for their collaboration on the project titled “Integrated Project Delivery Theater.”